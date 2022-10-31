42-Year-Old Moncton Man Arrested & Unsecured Weapons Seized

Moncton Man Arrested and Unsecured Weapons Seized

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and an unsecured firearm seized from a residence on Sumac Street in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Unsecured Weapon in Plain View

The Codiac Regional RCMP said Jesse Robert Shannon was taken into custody after an unsecured rifle and handgun replica were seen in plain view around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Fire Marshal’s Office was also on the scene.

Court Appearances and Bail Hearing

Shannon was in Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on October 28. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and breach of conditions. Shannon was remanded into custody. His next court appearance for a bail hearing is scheduled for the morning of December 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

