Maine Man Arrested for Theft and Aggravated Criminal Mischief
A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday after police found a stolen motorcycle, two stolen snowmobiles, drugs, firearms and other items at his residence in Chelsea.
Theft and Aggravated Criminal Mischief
The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Dumond from Chelsea was taken into custody after a search warrant was issued for his Windsor Road address.
Firearms and Drug Paraphernalia Found
Police found a motorcycle stolen from a home in Chelsea in early February. Officials also found drug paraphernalia and firearms. Dumond has bail conditions and was served a protection order prohibiting him from having firearms, said the Sheriff’s Office.
More Firearms and Meth Seized
Deputies searched his home again and located more firearms, ammo and 12.17 grams of meth. All items were seized, according to WGME News.
Two Stolen Snowmobiles Recovered
Two stolen snowmobiles were also found. They had been taken from a Randolph home late last year.
Open Investigation
Dumond was charged with theft, violation of protective order, unlawful furnishing of methamphetamine, and aggravated criminal mischief, He was transported to the Kennebec County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
