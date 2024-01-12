NY Times Names Old Mill Town in Maine as Top Place to Visit in 2024

A new year always brings a new sense of adventure for many people. It's a chance to focus on trying new foods, discovering new experiences or visiting destinations they've never even considered before.

Each year, the New York Times releases a list of the top places to visit in a given year. Most of the time, the places featured on the list are extravagant or exotic but for the 2024 list, you'll find something a little different. Which is why an old mill town in Maine was prominently featured.

The NY Times named Millinocket as one of the top destinations to visit in 2024. That may come as a rather large surprise for many that call Maine home. While Millinocket has been working hard in recent years to rebuild its infrastructure and reputation, it hardly seems like its ready to be one of the top destinations in the world. But there's a good reason behind it.

On April 8 of this year, a total solar eclipse will occur. A large chunk of Maine is in the path to see it in its full glory. Millinocket is a happy medium of a lot of things. Easily accessible with enough recreation, camping and food options to satisfy a fairly large influx of people.

According to the Bangor Daily News, Millinocket is ready to welcome some new faces. The town is planning on holding events in and around the eclipse, including a race they are calling 'Millinockeclipse'.

Millinocket can put this feather in their cap being mentioned alongside the Olympic site in Paris, France, the monarch butterfly biosphere in Mexico and the art-rich city of Valencia, Spain as the top places in visit in 2024.

