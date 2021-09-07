25 Delightful Maine Homes That Are Older Than The State Itself
Growing up in an old river town on the Penobscot, I've seen my share of beautiful old Maine homes. They stand grand and usually have some sort of story that includes an old seafarer.
Maine has many old homes around but, which ones are the oldest?
There's a tool for that! In fact, the state of Maine has a commission dedicated to the preservation of old structures, including all of those old homes we'd love to see in person. On their website 'State of Maine Historic Preservation Commission', they've listed many kinds of structures that have been dubbed as 'Historic Places' that you can scroll down, read about and look at.
A historic list of all kinds of old Maine buildings
Some of these old buildings listed on the State of Maine website are homes but also include buildings that aren't for living in such as forts, taverns, inns, and cemeteries. Some of the locations listed don't specify one building but a neighborhood of historic buildings that have been clumped together as a donated historic place.
Maine's history in homes
Looking through the stories of these old buildings you will see history of settlement, of war, of times when King George II was in charge when settlers built garrisons from attacking Native Americans, when the high seas were a place of incredible wealth, and when a home started as something very nimble and quaint but grew through the generations to become something big and stately- what we see now.
But, what are the oldest of the old when it comes to Maine homes? Here's the ultimate oldest of the old here in the State of Maine starting with the oldest home on the list dated at its creation in 1682.