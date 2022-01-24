In Memoriam: 2022 Deaths

In 2022, the world has said goodbye to many luminaries from music and entertainment, including Fleetwood Mac superstar Christine McVie and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-winning director who helmed classic films like The Last Picture Show, as well as the Tom Petty documentary Runnin’ Down a Dream, died in early January. So too did former Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist Calvin Simon and Woodstock promoter Michael Lang.

The comedy community was rocked by the deaths of two celebrated funnymen. Bob Saget, known for his huge '90s success on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, was found dead in his Orlando hotel room. The comedian had been on tour at the time of his death. Less than two weeks later, three-time Emmy winner Louie Anderson died following a battle with cancer. The comic actor, known for the TV series Life With Louie and Baskets, had a long career spanning more than four decades.

The death of Meat Loaf also left the rock world stunned. The powerful singer, known for songs like “Bat Out of Hell,” “Two Out of Three Ain't Bad” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” sold more than 100 million records in his career, while also dabbling in work on the stage and screen.

Music fans also said goodbye to another monumental talent: Ronnie Spector, who sang on such iconic tracks as the Ronettes' “Be My Baby,” "Walking in the Rain” and the Eddie Money hit “Take Me Home Tonight.”

Read on for more info about the entertainers we’ve lost in 2022.