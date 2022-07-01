It's no secret that Maine is home to breathtaking natural beauty.
Visitors from all over the world flock to Maine, mostly in the summer, to immerse themselves in the solitude of nature. Have you heard of the "7 Natural Wonders of the World?"
It got us thinking, what would the natural wonders of Maine be? We made a list of some of the bewildering and incredible sights of the natural world you can find here in Maine. How many places on the list have you visited or seen?
15 Astonishing Natural Wonders Of Maine
Here are some of the bewildering and incredible sights of the natural world you can find here in Maine. How many places on the list have you visited or seen?
Explore the Ruins of a Historic Mansion in Acadia National Park
George B. Dorr spent much of his life creating, expanding and caring for Acadia National Park. That's why he's often referred to as the father of Acadia National Park. According to the National Park Service, the property known as the "Old Farm" was accepted by the park in 1941. On the property is the ruins of what was a 30-room summer "cottage," the remnants of a saltwater pool, and a small beach. It's just an easy walk through the woods away.