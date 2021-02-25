You Could Own This Magical B&B In A Picturesque Maine Village

Has the stress of the last year got you thinking about making a major change in your life? Have you, and your significant other, always wanted to be a part of Maine's tourist industry by owning your own B&B?

This could be the opportunity for you!

According to Realtor.com, the Victorian landmark known as "High Note" has been used as a bed & breakfast for the last 27 years.

The 3,700 square foot home, built in 1876, is located at 26 Lee Street in Wiscasset. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, several elegantly decorated common rooms, and a partially finished basement. There's even a secluded turret offering the visitors some solitude.

As it has been operated as a B&B for the last few decades, the carriage house contains the owner's quarters.

While it is away from the massive amount of traffic that flows through town (especially in the summer), the home is only a short walk from all that Wiscasset Village has to offer - shops, the library, and restaurants (including the famous Red's Eats). It's the best of both worlds.

The current list price is $399,000. Get more details and book a showing HERE

