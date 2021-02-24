Spend A Night Off-The-Grid In This Rentable Treehouse On A Maine Island

As winter begins to wind down, people are going to be looking for the next big outdoor adventure. So if you're someone who likes to check a few boxes when looking for a place to stay in Maine, you may not want to look any further than a place listed on Airbnb known as the Oaktagon Treehouse. The treehouse sits on One Big Sustainable Island, a 14-acre retreat pn Lake Annabessacook in Monmouth that brings visitors closer to nature without the distractions of modern living. So what you can you expect if you visit this unique retreat? More than you might expect.

An Off-The-Grid Treehouse On A Maine Island That's The Perfect Getaway

