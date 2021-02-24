What If Maine Ever Had A Real Moxie TV Commercial?

You know when you're just scrolling around on the internets, you sometimes stumble upon something that is actually very cool. The other day I was on YouTube and this popped up. It's what at first glance I thought was a commercial for Moxie. To my knowledge, I don't think I've ever seen a TV spot for Maine's beloved soft drink.

So I was pretty curious when I saw this video titled Moxie Ad, "Marriage". The video was posted by Alex Bilodeau-Film/Digital Arts Instructor and it was described as being "produced by the Advanced Young Filmmakers at Maine Media Workshops."

So now my interest is piqued even more. Let's see what these creative kids came up with.

An old fellah plays the part of young fellah who when anything goes bad, Moxie makes everything good. In the beginning of the fantasy commercial, the old fellah/young proclaims "I love Moxie!" and another kid responds saying, "Well if you love it so much, why don't you go an marry it?" And you can probably guess how the whimsical love story ends.

If you've ever wondered what a Moxie commercial might look like, this student-made video from 2017 is wonderfully imaginative and professionally done. Don't be surprised if we see more great things from these talented young movie creators in the future. There's a list of all the gifted people who worked on it and performed in it at the end of the imagined commercial.

