RED SOX AGREE TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH INFIELDER/OUTFIELDER MARWIN GONZALEZ

The Boston Red Sox signed infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez to a 1 year contract for the 2021 season. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated right-handed pitcher Marcus Walden for assignment.

Gonzalez, appeared in 167 games with the Minnesota Twins from 2019-20 and hit .248 (149-for-600) with 23 doubles, 20 home runs, 77 RBI, and a .698 OPS. He spent his first 7 major league seasons (2012-18) playing for the Houston Astros and hit .264 (650-for-2,466) with a .737 OPS in 795 games with the club.

Gonzalez has played every defensive position other than catcher in his big league career, making 226 starts at shortstop, 123 at first base, 89 at third base, 79 in left field, 71 at second base, and 32 in right field, also making 3 appearances in center field.

Walden, has spent 4 seasons in the Red Sox organization after signing with the club as a minor league free agent in December 2016. In 93 major league appearances (all in relief), he went 9-4 with a 4.50 ERA (53 ER/106.0 IP), making Opening Day rosters in 2018 and 2020.

The Red Sox begin Spring Training games Sunday, February 28th at 1 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins and open the season on Thursday April 1st.