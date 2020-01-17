Winter Field Training Activities near Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska

Canada's Department of National Defence says there will be an increased military presence in the Edmundston area all next week.

Exercise Technical Storm will involve about 120 soldiers from 5th Canadian Division Support Group's Technical Services Branch.

The winter field training activities will be conducted at the "Forêt Expérimentale" near the village of Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska.

The Defence Department says soldiers will be training in daily activities such as snow shoeing, cross country skiing, snaring, ice fishing and building improvised shelters, and will be transported by bus to Grand Falls for zip-lining in the mornings and to Mont Farlagne in the afternoons for downhill skiing.