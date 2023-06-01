46-Year-Old Man Died in ATV Crash in Connell, New Brunswick

RCMP/Thinkstock

The Western Valley RCMP said a 46-year-old man from Victoria Corner, New Brunswick died in an ATV crash in Connell on Tuesday.

Driver was Ejected from ATV after Missing Turn

The accident happened on Highway 103 around 1:45 am on May 30. Police said they believe the crash occurred when the driver missed a turn and hit a guardrail. He was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was the only person on the ATV. The man’s name has not been released.

Ongoing Investigation and Cause of Death

First responders with Ambulance New Brunswick were at the crash sight as well as the New Brunswick Coroner's Office. The investigation is ongoing. Autopsy results will determine the exact cause of death, said police.

