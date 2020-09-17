Whitesnake Announce New ‘Love Songs’ Compilation

Whitesnake will explore matters of the heart on thee upcoming Love Songs compilation, out Nov. 6 via Rhino.

The second release in their "Red, White and Blues Trilogy," Love Songs features remixed and remastered versions of 15 songs issued between 1987 and 2011 on Whitesnake's studio records and singer David Coverdale's third solo project, Into the Light. Love Songs will be available digitally, on a single CD and on double-LP, 180-gram red vinyl.

"As most of you know, pretty much all the songs I write are love songs in some way, shape or form," Coverdale said in a statement. "These are some of my favorites. Not all are ballads. Some are out-and-out rockers with powerful romantic themes – and of course include heavy breathing in all of them!"

He added that "some [of the tracks] have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs."

Love Songs features both hits ("The Deeper the Love," "Now You're Gone") and deep tracks ("Don't You Cry," "Midnight Blue"), along with three previously unreleased outtakes from the Into the Light sessions: "With All of My Heart," "Yours for the Asking" and "Let's Talk It Over."

Whitesnake previewed Love Songs with a new remix of their 1987 hit "Is This Love." Listen below. The band's compilation series recently kicked off with The Rock Album (white), and will wrap in 2021 with The Blues Album (blue).

Whitesnake, 'Love Songs' Tracklisting

1. "Love Will Set You Free"

2. "The Deeper the Love"

3. "All I Want, All I Need"

4. "Too Many Tears"

5. "Can't Go On"

6. "Is This Love"

7. "With All of My Heart"

8. "Summer Rain"

9. "Your Precious Love"

10. "Now You're Gone"

11. "Don't You Cry"

12. "Midnight Blue"

13. "Easier Said Than Done"

14. "Yours For the Asking"

15. "Let's Talk It Over"