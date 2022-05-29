Justin Hawkins Recalls Seeing David Coverdale Flirt With His Mom

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins recalled the moment he witnessed Whitesnake icon David Coverdale flirting with his mom at a concert.

Although he wasn’t sure of the precise details, the incident took place when the two bands toured together in the U.K. And in the latest edition of his Justin Hawkins Rides Again vlog (available below) he appeared to be in some doubt over whether to recount the story.

“I actually have experienced something that…” he began before tapering off, then just going for broke. “I’ve watched David Coverdale flirting with my own mother. And vice versa. It was not comfortable – but it was David Coverdale. What are you gonna do?”

Hawkins noted that the incident took place "years and years ago," but did his best to recall the moment. “My mother was walking along the corridor; David Coverdale was walking in the other direction," he explained. "And as they passed one another, awkwardly trying to jostle for who goes [first], he was trying to be a gentleman and my mum just went, ‘Well, make way for royalty!’ And he went, ‘Me or you?’”

That was only the start of the flirting. “Just watching this exchange was… it made me vomit in my mouth – in a really good way, you know,” Hawkins said. “Because it’s David Coverdale and my mum. While my dad looked on, helpless. I’m sure that’s happened to a lot of people over the years.”

In an episode dedicated to his opinions on Coverdale’s current farewell tour, he recalled first hearing Whitesnake live on radio via a U.K. festival broadcast while he was stuck at home in an unfashionable part of the country. Remembered the older singer’s onstage catchphrase, Hawkins said: “I sat there as a 14-year-old boy listening to him, and in between every song he was like, '‘Ere’s a song for ya!’ Which was just fucking brilliant. It was, ‘Oh wow!’ And I wished I was there but I was 14, you know, in Lowestoft.”

Touching on criticism of Coverdale’s vocal delivery at the age of 70, Hawkins argued: “I don’t know how people can complain… If you’re actually standing in the crowd, and singing along with him – which what you’re supposed to be doing when you’re celebrating a career like that during the farewell tour – you’re not going to be able to hear what he’s doing.”

Watch Justin Hawkins Discuss David Coverdale