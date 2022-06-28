David Coverdale Ill, Whitesnake Cancel More Farewell Shows

UPDATE: Whitesnake have now canceled their July 2 date in Zagreb, Croatia was well. David Coverdale revealed the news in a lengthier statement via the band's socials.

Whitesnake will be out of action temporarily. Frontman David Coverdale revealed the news in an Instagram post, explaining that while other members have had issues of late, it's actually him that needs the time off to recover a bit before returning to the concert stage.

The group has canceled their show tonight (June 28) in Milan, Italy as well as their June 30 date in Vienna, Austria as Coverdale is currently dealing with a sinus and trachea infection and he's been ordered by doctors not to sing for five days while also getting his bed rest. Coverdale also stated that a decision on the group's show in Zagreb, Croatia on July 2 has yet to be made.

This comes after guitarist Reb Beach missed several shows earlier this month and drummer Tommy Aldridge also needed to miss some time, with the band bowing out of their Rock Imperium Festival appearance this past week.

Coverdale's message to fans about the upcoming dates and recent ailments can be read below:

Dear Whitesnake fans around the world: We have been rocking our way across the globe on the first part of our Farewell Tour giving all we’ve got to you, the fans. The rigors of the road are the same for all of us and we have been trying to keep everyone healthy and safe. Unfortunately we have been hit recently with a couple of situations that we have been dealing with, the best we can.. First our beloved band leader Reb Beach went down temporarily and he missed a couple of shows while he mended (and is much better now, by the way). Then the rock of our band, the Legendary Tommy Aldridge went down and we unfortunately were not able to play the Rock Imperium Festival in Cartagena this past Saturday (very regrettable and all apologies to our Spanish fans and friends). Tommy was bad enough at the time to have missed the first show ever in his career - The GOOD news is that he is feeling better and is anxious to get back out there to perform for all of you. Unfortunately I have now been hit hard as well. I started feeling a bit under the weather two days ago, and was just diagnosed with an infection of the sinus & trachea. The doctor recommends 5 days of no singing and bed rest. Sadly, that means that we are not going to be able to do the upcoming shows in Milan, Vienna and a decision on Zagreb is about to be made. I’m very sorry to all the fans who had planned to come see our Farewell Tour in each of those cities - it’s my intention to get better as soon as possible and be able to pick up with the remaining shows of the European Farewell Tour. You are all in our hearts!! xxoo

DC

Whitesnake are currently in the midst of the European leg of their Farewell Tour, which will wrap up on July 19 in Sarajevo. The group will then get nearly a month off before resuming the Farewell Tour run in the U.S., kicking off the new leg of dates Aug. 17 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. See all of their scheduled touring and get ticketing info here, and for those with shows coming up in the immediate future, stay tuned to the band's website for updates.