White Powdery Substance Found in Mail at Cross Building in Maine
A "white powdery substance" in a piece of mail was discovered at the Cross Building in Augusta on Tuesday evening.
White Powder Discovered in Mail
The Capitol Police responded to an office on the 4th floor around 4:20 pm.
Floor Cleared after Powder Detected
The floor was cleared “and there was no further impact to the rest of the Cross Building or the State House which both remained open,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Powder tested Negative
“The powder was safely secured and field tested on-site. All tests were negative. No one was injured,” said Moss.
Officials on the Scene
First responders on the scene included the Augusta Police and Fire Departments, the Maine State Police, the Department of Environmental Protection and the National Guard Civil Support Team (CST).
Breaking News Updates and App Alerts
The investigation remains open. Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when additional information is released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent to your smartphone.
- READ MORE: Maine Man Faces up to 40 Years for Drug Trafficking
- ALSO READ: Maine Man Died in Snowmobile Crash after Hitting Trees
LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll