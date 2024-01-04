42-Year-Old Man Hit by Vehicle and Seriously Injured in Maine

A 42-year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Augusta early Saturday morning.

Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Seriously Injured

The Augusta Police Department said the man was a pedestrian when he was struck by a vehicle in the area of 333 Cony Road. The incident happened around 5:45 am on Saturday.

Man was Hit by 40-Year-Old Driver

Police did not release the Florida man’s name. A 40-year-old driver from Chelsea was reported to have hit the man, according to WGME News.

More Information to be Released and Posted to Social Media

More information will be posted when police release additional details about the crash.

