19-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured after Crash on I-95 in Maine

A New Castle man was critically injured Monday morning after crashing on I-95 in Augusta.

19-Year-Old Crashed into Median and Trees

The Maine State Police said the 19-year-old driver was heading north around 7:27 am when his 2003 Toyota Tacoma “went off the road, into the median and struck a tree.”

Driver had Life Threatening Injuries

The man’s name was not released. He had “life threatening injuries” and was taken to Maine General Hospital in Augusta. He was later flown by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Speed and Weather Factors in Crash

“Speed and inclement weather/road conditions at the time are considered factors in the crash,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police Looking for More Information

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call (207) 624-7976 and talk to Trooper Keith Barton.

