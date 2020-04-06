Westbrook Woman Sells T-Shirts Honoring Our New Hero Dr. Shah

Anna Watson Schwartz thought what we all thought, that Dr. Nirav Shah is awesome.

NewsCenter Maine spoke with Anna about why a t-shirt for the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Nirav Shah.

Here's what she had to say below:

I found myself watching Dr. Shah and really found him articulate, calming, and got the idea to put together a T-shirt to honor him. He's kind of like a rockstar. He's a public health rockstar, and I think that we are very very fortunate in the state of Maine to have him as our CDC leader.

AnnaWatsonSchwartz/Facebook

She also wanted to do some good with the proceeds, so 100% of the sale of these t-shirts is going to the Good Shepard Food Bank.

She started the project on Thursday and put a link on a Facebook post.

You can get shirts, stickers, mugs, and tote bags that say 'In Dr, Nirav Shah we trust.'

It was a hit and she sold almost 90 products in just the first 24 hours raising just under $300. As of Sunday morning she had raised 2,800 for the Good Shepard Foodbank!