Washington County Man Arrested for Murder of His Father

A 36-year-old Washington County man is behind bars after being charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father on Thursday.

The Washington County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call shortly before 10:45 a.m. reporting a stabbing at a home in Big Lake Township, in the Princeton area.

Local law enforcement and Emergency Medical Services responded to the residence at 24 Sunshine Lane where 62-year-old Darren Laney, Sr. was found dead, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.



Suspect in Princeton-area stabbing death is apprehended

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North was called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death, Moss said.

The investigation led to the arrest of the man’s son, 36-year-old Darren Laney, Jr. for murder. Maine State Police Detectives arrested Laney, Jr. without incident at the Indian Township Police Department. He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail in Machias.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, the Baileyville Police Department reported that local schools were in a temporary lock-down following a sighting of the suspect in Baileyville. The schools resumed normal activities after the suspect was taken into custody.

This is the sixth homicide reported in Washington County in the past five months, according to the Machias Valley News Observer.

The following agencies assisted in the initial response and ensuing investigation: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Indian Township Police Department, US Border Patrol, Maine Warden Service, Passamaquoddy Warden Service and Passamaquoddy Fire Rescue.

The investigation is continuing. We will update this post when more information becomes available.

