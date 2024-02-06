Stockholm Man Died in Crash in New Sweden, Maine

A 53-year-old man from Stockholm died Sunday morning after a crash on Route 161 in New Sweden.

Stockholm Man Lost Control and Crashed into Trees

Police said Mark Carr was driving south when his vehicle crossed the centerline, struck a snowbank and hit trees in the woods.

Crash is Believed to be Due to a Medical Event

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the crash is believed to be due to a medical event, said WAGM News.

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

The crash investigation is ongoing and remains open. Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more information is released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent to your smartphone.

Get our free mobile app

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker