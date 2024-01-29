Where Are They Now? Waldoboro Couple Keep Fishing In The Family

It was back in 2022, when we first brought you the story of a couple from Waldoboro who reeled in a whopper of a fish, while ice fishing in the Belgrade Lakes area.

attachment-attachment-Big-Fish loading...

YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure.

For many years, the pair, who have known each other for over a decade, but had only recently started dating, have documented their adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.

Waldoboro Fish Family 11, Fishin4Adventure Waldoboro Fish Family 11, Fishin4Adventure loading...

Well, as things tend to when you spend a lot of time together, going on adventures, the couple eventually got engaged.

Fishin4adventure, Olivia Laine & Chris Benedict Fishin4adventure, Olivia Laine & Chris Benedict loading...

Then, last February, the duo became a trio, with the addition of their baby girl, Grace.

Baby Grace, Fishin4Aventure Baby Grace, Fishin4Aventure loading...

Well, another year has come and gone, and we decided to check in with our Fishin4Adventure buddies to see how life's been treating this new little trio.

"Grace is almost a year now. She’s crawling and saying mom and dad and seriously almost fish. She points at the mounted fish in our living room and says phhhhhh almost every day, " proud papa, Benedict says.

The couple took Grace out for her first ice-fishing experience last weekend, and from all accounts, it was a pretty smooth first time for the tot.

Waldoboro Fish Family 3, Fishin4Adventure Waldoboro Fish Family 3, Fishin4Adventure loading...

"Grace loved it, literally napped on the ice, and didn’t cry once! We fished from 6:30 am to 1:00 pm she was such a trooper!"

Waldoboro Fish Family 4, Fishin4Adventure Waldoboro Fish Family 4, Fishin4Adventure loading...

"We had 9 trout 5 rainbows and 4 brookies."

Waldoboro Fish Family 6, Fishin4Adventure Waldoboro Fish Family 6, Fishin4Adventure loading...

Mama Laine says while it was a little different from the adventures she and Benedict are used to taking, it was well worth it.

"Going out as a couple required less brain power. We would venture on thinner ice (literally), not think twice about the freezing temperatures or higher winds. But when tagging a baby along you just naturally evaluate those things more. Not saying you can’t still do it, but it requires a different mindset and more planning. "

Waldoboro Fish Family 5, Fishin4Adventure Waldoboro Fish Family 5, Fishin4Adventure loading...

"Starting her out young is important because we want her to be adaptable and flexible in life, being able to fall in step with what mom and dad enjoy and want to share with her, (with some modifications of course), and as time goes on she will show us what she enjoys. The more activities we can do outside as a family the better. "

Laine says she knows there might be some families who are intimidated by the thought of taking kids out in the cold winter months for adventures, but she says the payoff is well worth any hassles.

"The easy thing at the time may seem like staying home and sticking to the normal activities, but the more you just put yourself in situations outside of the box, the easier it gets. And it just sets your family up for a lifetime of seeking new things and being willing to adventure. My advice is just to do it, and overpacking is ok! After the first time, you will learn what you use and don’t use, and it will be easier the next time. Set the bar low, and be ok with things not going to plan. Every activity is going to be different than what it was before kids. Different but better. It’s no longer about you now, it’s about doing things for the family and for the kids, creating memories for your child and your now-new family."

Waldoboro Fish Family 2, Fishin4Adventure Waldoboro Fish Family 2, Fishin4Adventure loading...

Benedict says he and Laine have some more adventures planned with Grace this winter.

"Lots more fishing in various parts of the state, couple full weekend trips at camps. Liv and I want to do a couple of overnights maybe next year for the little one, try to do one next snowstorm! Definitely want to do a few overnight winter camping in the shack this season as well."

Waldoboro Fish Family 9, Fishin4Adventure Waldoboro Fish Family 9, Fishin4Adventure loading...

Adventure on, friends. And keep sharing your experiences with those of us who are living vicariously through you guys!

