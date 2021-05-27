TBT – The County and Western New Brunswick ads from 91′

Here is a real treat for anyone in Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick. Let's take it back 30 years to 1991. There is at least two businesses in this video who are still on the airwaves today with a similar format to the ads he put out in the early days. Is there anyone else in these 6 minutes that you recognize?

I wonder if Sleeper's will honor the 70% off sale? The builders were being sent to the same place they are today. Some things never change and we are alright with that!