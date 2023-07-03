How Exactly Do You Pronounce Kennebunk, Maine?

Okay, we've got the Maine part down, but we are split on the Kennebunk part.

First, we should say happy birthday to Kennebunk! The town turned 203 recently. That's actually what started this whole pronunciation battle. Kennebunk Savings decided to celebrate Kennbunk's birthday by arguing about how to pronounce the town. Is it KennEHbunk or KennYbunk?

I don't like to admit this, but I am a transplant. I think of myself as a Mainer since I have been here for almost 40 years. But, as any true Mainer will tell you (and me) I am NOT a Mainer. I've always pronounced it KennEHbunk. When Googling the pronunciation that's what pops up first as the correct pronunciation.

Google Google loading...

But if you scroll just a tad further, you'll see a YouTube video for KennYbunk!

Poor Kennebunk. Not only do people not know how to pronounce the name of the town, but it is often overshadowed by its fancy neighbor Kennebunkport. When I Googled, 'What is Kennebunk known for?' it showed me all the things that Kennebunkport is known for. Yikes! I did find one Google question, 'Which is better? Kennebunk or Kennebunkport?' I thought the answer was very diplomatic.

While Kennebunkport is regarded for its dining scene with some of Maine's best upscale restaurants, Kennebunk has its share of fine dining options. Kennebunk is home to the only 5-star restaurant in New England, The White Barn. Other restaurants include Old Vines Wine Bar, On the Marsh, and Pedro's Mexican.

Town of Kennebunk, Maine Facebook Town of Kennebunk, Maine Facebook loading...

There's no denying that Kennebunk deserves just as much love as Kennebunkport - I just wish I knew what the right way to say it was.