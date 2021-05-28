Gigantic Shark Spotted Off The Coast Of New England

Among other things, 2020 was known for being a big year for sharks off the coast of New England. Sadly, we even had several shark attacks, one of which was fatal.

It looks like 2021 could end up being a prolific year for sharks, too.

Recently, students on a ship sailing off the coast of Massachusetts spotted, and took video, of a massive shark.

According to the New England Cable News, the SSV Corwith Cramer, a sailing ship operated by the Sea Education Association, was about 100 miles off the coast of Woods Hole, Massachusetts when they encountered the shark. From his spot in the mast, marine biodiversity student (how appropriate, right?) Alex Albrecht took a video of the shark swimming around the ship. The video, which was posted on TikTok, has been viewed over 30 million times.

Check it out, but be warned, there is some profanity in the video:



So, were they seeing a real life Jaws or The Meg? Nope.

While the shark is MASSIVE, experts say it is not dangerous. According to the experts, it is a basking shark. Basking sharks are harmless, but can still be immense. They can grow to be 26 feet in length.

