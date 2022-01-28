Van Buren School Names Honor Roll and Student of the Quarter
Local Students are Crushing it this year!
The Van Buren District School system recently announced the honor roll for the second quarter. Students in middle school and high school were recognized for the academic achievements and maintaining grades to earn Honors and High Honors.
Congratulations to the Student of the Quarter; Elyssa Violette
In the last week the district also announced the Student of the Quarter, which went to Elyssa Violette. She is currently a junior in Van Buren and has been chosen as the Student of the Quarter. More details on her and her honor are after the list of students below.
Van Buren is one of many schools who have been grappling with a back-and-forth of in-person learning and remote learning due to health and safety protocols. For students to make honors with all of the inconsistencies beyond their control, is impressive. Stay up to date on all things Van Buren District school by liking and following their Facebook page.
Congratulations to all of the students in Van Buren:
Middle School Honors
Ashlyn Bouchard
Gavin Gagnon
Evan Hastings
Nathaniel Taggart
Shaeleigh Buskirk
Jakob Gagnon
Kaydence Gagnon
Makayla-Jean Truman
Bryson Vick
Middle School High Honors
Emma Lausier
Elijah Pinkham
Natalie Beaulieu
Alexander Violette
Ameilia Parent
Emma Parent
Duncan Rix
Taylor Adams
Cameron Casey
Alex Deschaine
Louie Hebert
Emily Lapierre
Madelyn Marquis
Emma Perkins
Mya Perkins
Hailey Sirois
Geraghty Smith
High School Honors
Olivia Lajoie
Blake Martin
Rudy Quinonez
Alec Ayotte
Sherry Dionne
Henry Hebert
Avery Ouellette
Samuel Hebert
Adam Ayotte
Chloe Grandmaison
High School High Honors
Caroline Coats
Brady Laplante
Eric Laplante
Kylie-Michelle Laplante
Renee Lapointe
Aidan Stanco
Elyssa Violette
Mallory Beaulieu
Audrey Caron
Addion Davis
Xavier Deschaine
Josh Smith
Quinn Smith
Jessica Fortin
Savannah Power