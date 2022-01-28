Van Buren School Names Honor Roll and Student of the Quarter

Local Students are Crushing it this year! 

The Van Buren District School system recently announced the honor roll for the second quarter. Students in middle school and high school were recognized for the academic achievements and maintaining grades to earn Honors and High Honors.

Congratulations to the Student of the Quarter; Elyssa Violette

In the last week the district also announced the Student of the Quarter, which went to Elyssa Violette. She is currently a junior in Van Buren and has been chosen as the Student of the Quarter. More details on her and her honor are after the list of students below.  

Van Buren is one of many schools who have been grappling with a back-and-forth of in-person learning and remote learning due to health and safety protocols. For students to make honors with all of the inconsistencies beyond their control, is impressive. Stay up to date on all things Van Buren District school by liking and following their Facebook page.

Congratulations to all of the students in Van Buren: 

Middle School Honors 

Ashlyn Bouchard 

Gavin Gagnon 

Evan Hastings 

Nathaniel Taggart 

Shaeleigh Buskirk 

Jakob Gagnon 

Kaydence Gagnon 

Makayla-Jean Truman 

Bryson Vick 

Middle School High Honors 

Emma Lausier 

Elijah Pinkham 

Natalie Beaulieu 

Alexander Violette 

Ameilia Parent 

Emma Parent 

Duncan Rix 

Taylor Adams 

Cameron Casey 

Alex Deschaine 

Louie Hebert 

Emily Lapierre 

Madelyn Marquis 

Emma Perkins 

Mya Perkins 

Hailey Sirois 

Geraghty Smith 

High School Honors 

Olivia Lajoie 

Blake Martin 

Rudy Quinonez 

Alec Ayotte 

Sherry Dionne  

Henry Hebert 

Avery Ouellette 

Samuel Hebert 

Adam Ayotte 

Chloe Grandmaison 

High School High Honors 

Caroline Coats 

Brady Laplante 

Eric Laplante 

Kylie-Michelle Laplante 

Renee Lapointe 

Aidan Stanco 

Elyssa Violette 

Mallory Beaulieu 

Audrey Caron 

Addion Davis 

Xavier Deschaine 

Josh Smith 

Quinn Smith 

Jessica Fortin 

Savannah Power

