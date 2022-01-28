Van Buren School Names Honor Roll and Student of the Quarter

Local Students are Crushing it this year!

The Van Buren District School system recently announced the honor roll for the second quarter. Students in middle school and high school were recognized for the academic achievements and maintaining grades to earn Honors and High Honors.

Congratulations to the Student of the Quarter; Elyssa Violette

In the last week the district also announced the Student of the Quarter, which went to Elyssa Violette. She is currently a junior in Van Buren and has been chosen as the Student of the Quarter. More details on her and her honor are after the list of students below.

Van Buren is one of many schools who have been grappling with a back-and-forth of in-person learning and remote learning due to health and safety protocols. For students to make honors with all of the inconsistencies beyond their control, is impressive. Stay up to date on all things Van Buren District school by liking and following their Facebook page.

Congratulations to all of the students in Van Buren:

Middle School Honors

Ashlyn Bouchard

Gavin Gagnon

Evan Hastings

Nathaniel Taggart

Shaeleigh Buskirk

Jakob Gagnon

Kaydence Gagnon

Makayla-Jean Truman

Bryson Vick

Middle School High Honors

Emma Lausier

Elijah Pinkham

Natalie Beaulieu

Alexander Violette

Ameilia Parent

Emma Parent

Duncan Rix

Taylor Adams

Cameron Casey

Alex Deschaine

Louie Hebert

Emily Lapierre

Madelyn Marquis

Emma Perkins

Mya Perkins

Hailey Sirois

Geraghty Smith

High School Honors

Olivia Lajoie

Blake Martin

Rudy Quinonez

Alec Ayotte

Sherry Dionne

Henry Hebert

Avery Ouellette

Samuel Hebert

Adam Ayotte

Chloe Grandmaison

High School High Honors

Caroline Coats

Brady Laplante

Eric Laplante

Kylie-Michelle Laplante

Renee Lapointe

Aidan Stanco

Elyssa Violette

Mallory Beaulieu

Audrey Caron

Addion Davis

Xavier Deschaine

Josh Smith

Quinn Smith

Jessica Fortin

Savannah Power



