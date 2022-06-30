Husson’s Spring Academic Honors Of Aroostook County Students
Husson recognizes Aroostook County students achievements
Husson University in Bangor released their President's List, Dean's List, and Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. Several students from Aroostook County earned the honors by achieving academic success during the semester.
Qualifiers
Husson recognizes students on three lists and distinguishes them based on the semester GPA. The President's list is comprised of students who achieved a GPA of 3.80-4.0 during the semester. Husson's Dean's list is the students that obtained a GPA of 3.60-3.79, and the Honors list is made up of students with a semester GPA of 3.40-3.59.
The students making the lists are in alphabetical order of their hometown, not high school. Congratulations to the following students from Aroostook County:
President's List
Ashland: Willow Hall, Alli Kenney,
Benedicta: Lauren Humphrey
Caribou: Jacob Berkoski, Parker Deprey, Bailey Griffeth, Neena Markie, Alaina Quinlan, Emma Stewart, Willow Whitten, Emily Michaud
Fort Fairfield: Chelsea Ouellette
Fort Kent: Aryan Patel, Matthew Rioux, Britney Nadeau
Hodgdon: Madisyn Merritt, Kylee Mooers, Sabra Scott, Joel Bond, Emma Drew
Houlton: Alexis Miller, Samantha Condon
Presque Isle: Elizabeth Collins, Gabrielle Jandreau, Madelyn Wing, Natalie Bates, Elise Nelson, Bailey Roderick
Van Buren: Abigail Ayotte, Julia Berube, Lauren Headley, Jayde Violette
Dean's List
Blaine: Corey Tilley
Caribou: Hayden Hunter, Madison Zeigler
Dyer Brook: Makaelyn Porter
Easton: Delaney Leach
Fort Fairfield: Alyssa Forsman
Fort Kent: Aidan Sirois, Lance Daigle
Houlton: Isaac Potter, Jeremy Stone
Madawaska: Karissa Hebert
Presque Isle: Isabelle Jackson, Kevin Reed
Honors List
Caribou: Edie Shea
Danforth: Emma Griffiths
Fort Kent: Joshua Soucy
Houlton: Morgan Harris, Rachel Hatfield, Alyssa Drake
Presque Isle: Sierra Blade