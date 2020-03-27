United Airlines Schedule at Presque Isle International Airport

United Airlines has announced that from April 1 up to and including April 14th, there will be one departure and one arrival for the Presque Isle International Airport per day.

This is a 42% cut in the capacity at Presque Isle.

Presque Isle International Airport is being told that United has taken this step in all of their Essential Air Service Markets.

As of March 27th, across United’s entire network they are removing 52% of their capacity for April. JetBlue is removing 55%. Delta is removing 80%. American is removing 60%.

United has published the following schedule which applies to any day of the week:

Depart Presque Isle at 6:00 AM and Arrive in Newark at 8:16 AM

Depart Newark at 9:35 PM and Arrive in Presque Isle at 11:30 PM

As always, schedules can change without notice so check with United prior to your departure to confirm the schedule. This is best done online or on the United app.

If you held a reservation on one of the flights that has been eliminated from the schedule, United Airlines has posted the following statement on their website:

“It’s important to us that everyone gets the assistance they need. If you’re not traveling within 72 hours, we ask that you contact us closer to your trip to allow us to prioritize those with more immediate travel plans. You can also change your plans online or on our app.”