10 ‘Red Flags’ TSA Agents Look for in Maine Airports

If you’ve been doing any of these, you may have unknowingly put a target on yourself when traveling through Maine’s airports.

Maine has several airports to get to and from wherever you need or want to go, with three primary airports for commercial use scattered around our Pine Tree State in Presque Isle, Bangor, and Portland, the latter of which is home to the largest airport in our state, being the Portland International Jetport. The second largest airport in the state is Bangor International Airport, located in our Queen City of the East, Bangor.

With millions of folks flying in our country’s air every day, understanding airport safety is essential.

One of the ACI World’s mission statements and purposes is their dedication to safe, secure operations, which can be seen across the airport community through the adoption of new technologies and processes to enhance safety standards and operating procedures. ACI is the Airports Council International, which claims to represent the ‘collective interests of airports around the world to promote excellence in the aviation industry.’

Additionally, according to the TSA’s ‘Security Screening’ section on their website, the TSA uses ‘millimeter wave advanced imaging technology’ and ‘walk-through metal detectors’ to screen passengers. Millimeter wave advanced imaging technology safely screens passengers without physical contact for metallic and non-metallic threats, including weapons and explosives, which may be concealed under clothing.

But, what exactly is the 'TSA?'

The TSA is the Transportation Security Administration, an agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security that has authority over the security of transportation systems within, and connecting to the United States. More specifically, a TSA Transportation Security Officer is responsible for screening airport passengers, cargo, and bags to detect and prevent prohibited and/or dangerous objects, materials, and paraphernalia from the premises.

Specifically, what ‘red flags’ are these TSA agents looking for?

Well, according to a report from The Intercept, there are several signs that TSA agents are trained to look for when searching for potential threats.

The listed items on their checklist may be a little eye-opening, if not slightly frustrating, as a lot of these items are simple, common, everyday actions. Actions that also may be magnified if you suffer from travel anxiety.

