Fly + Drive Show at the Presque Isle International Airport

Fly + Drive Show at the Airport

There’s a car and fly-in air show at the Presque Isle International Airport on Saturday, July 9, 2022 with the Northern Maine Flying Club. The Fly + Drive gets started at 10 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.

Events and Activities Planned

A lot of activities are planned with music and food vendors on site. There’s an antique tractor display and a static aircraft display as well. Someone will win a $200 prize for the crowd favorite at the car show. Car registration starts at 9 a.m.

Come see the planes and aircraft from the Maine National Guard, Life Flight and the Maine Forestry Department.

Pilot Information

Pilots can land for free and get free parking. Transportation to and from hotels is also provided. The Civil Air Patrol will have a free breakfast for pilots starting at 8 a.m. A mechanic will be at the airport to help with anything. Plus, full service fuel is available with 100LL and Jet A.

Additional Details and Contact Information

For more information and for any questions you might have, contact Chris Carroll at (207) 227 - 6263, or email Chris at chris@cdjservices.net.

You can also take a look at the digital flier with information about the event. Additional details can be found on the Northern Maine Flying Club Facebook page.