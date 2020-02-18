UMFK Professor’s Work Featured at European Music Festivals

It's been a busy year for one University of Maine at Fort Kent professor.

University of Maine at Fort Kent Professor of Music and Education, Dr. Scott Brickman has had a number of professional activities come to fruition this year.

One of his compositions, Capriccio for flute and piano, was chosen as a finalist in the 2020 Kwidzyn Classical Music Award. Along with other composer finalists from Australia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Japan, and Poland, Brickman’s work will premiere on April 24, 2020 in Kwidzyn, Poland, by flautist Iwona Glinka and pianist Vicky Stylianou, as part of the 4th Kwidzyn Spring International Music Festival.

On February 11, Russia’s Intertext Ensemble performed Brickman’s Epic Suite for flute and alto saxophone at the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

On February 14, Brickman’s Symphony #4, “Restoration”, was released by Parma Recordings on their Navona label. This work is on the CD Prisma volume 3, which contains Orchestra works recorded by the Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra. This release will also be available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other digital platforms.

Finally, Mr. Brickman’s Duo for accordion and flute was selected by Duo Artina as a result of their call for scores. It will be premiered by that ensemble during their 2020/21 concert series in Croatia.

Dr. Brickman is especially pleased to see his work more widely disseminated in Europe as planned. Dr. Brickman holds music degrees from the University of Wisconsin and Brandeis University. Dr. Brickman has taught at UMFK since the fall of 1997.