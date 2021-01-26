UMaine to do More Wastewater Monitoring for Coronavirus

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Maine’s public university system has expanded its coronavirus wastewater monitoring program through the end of the spring semester.

The University of Maine System says it’s adding new sample collection sites and increasing sampling and testing frequency.

The university system uses the program to track for the presence of the virus on its campuses and in surrounding areas.

The system says samples will be collected twice weekly at campuses around the state. University of Maine System officials say the system began conducting wastewater surveillance in August.

