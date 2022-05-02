Ozzy FaceTimes Family During COVID Recovery, Focuses More on Talking to His Dog

Ozzy Osbourne seems more intent on talking to his pet Pomeranian, Rocky, than anyone else in a video shared by the heavy metal legend's son Jack Osbourne on Sunday (May 1).

The clip of the family FaceTime call with his canine companion emerged as proof that the 73-year-old rocker remains as affable and ornery as ever, despite his recent diagnosis with COVID-19.

When news broke last week that Ozzy contracted COVID, his wife, the talk show personality Sharon Osbourne, revealed she was flying back to the U.S. from the U.K. to be with him.

Then, on Sunday, Jack delivered good news to his social media followers on Instagram and Twitter alongside the video of his father. "Update: Dad is on the mend and still FaceTiming the dogs," the caption said. "Thank you for all the love & support!"

In the clip, a bemused Jack dryly prefaces, "Dad's on the phone to Rocky. One might think Dad gets more excited over things about his Pomeranian than anything else."

"Is Rocky there?" Ozzy asks Sharon before shouting, "I can't fuckin' see him — you don't have the camera on him!" Once his pet is on the line, a calmer "Prince of Darkness" enthuses over the pup, requests barks and gushes, "My baby — he's my baby dog."

Elsewhere Sunday, Jack told The News Desk, "[Ozzy]'s doing well. I spoke to him shortly before coming in. He just says hello. I'll save the colorful language, but he says it sucks."

Before that, Sharon explained in a TMZ video, "Ozzy was only diagnosed. It was, like, middle of the night [U.K.] time. I spoke to him and he's OK."

She added, however, that she was "worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID, and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

See the singer FaceTime his dog below.

Ozzy Osbourne FaceTimes With His Pet Pomeranian Rocky