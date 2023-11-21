What’s the Typical Lifespan of a Maine Lobster?

I can already anticipate the jokes coming my way. But setting aside the boiling pot of water for a moment, let's consider how long Maine lobsters are actually supposed to live.

Get our free mobile app

Do lobsters in the wild meet their end due to 'natural causes'? At what age do we typically toss them into the pot? What's the oldest lobster I've ever consumed, and conversely, the youngest?

There are so many things about our Pine Tree State's state crustacean that I don't know.

Credit: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash Credit: Toa Heftiba on Unsplash loading...

Thankfully, the 'Lobster Institute' at the University of Maine, featuring a 'Questions from Kids About Lobsters & Lobstering' section, provides some answers. While inquiries like "Where do lobsters live?" and "What do lobsters eat?" are interesting, my primary focus is on the task at hand.

Fortunately, the Lobster Institute has that covered.

Credit: John McArthur on Unsplash Credit: John McArthur on Unsplash loading...

According to them, determining a lobster's age is quite challenging. Lobsters commonly found in grocery stores or restaurants are usually 5-7 years old, weighing about 1-2 pounds. However, lobsters can grow much larger and live much longer, potentially exceeding 100 years!

So, there you have it, lobsters can live "over 100 years!"

Credit: James Fitzgerald on Unsplash Credit: James Fitzgerald on Unsplash loading...

Now, let's delve into the extraordinary case of George, the oldest lobster on record. As reported by The Telegraph, George was captured off the coast of Newfoundland in December 2008, eventually finding his way to the City Crab and Seafood restaurant in Park Avenue South, New York. Weighing a whopping 20 pounds, George was estimated to be 140 years old, with a birth year around 1869. As of now, George holds the title of the oldest lobster ever caught.

At least, that we know of.

Colorful Lobsters Caught in Maine's Waters There are so many different colored lobsters in the waters off Maine's coast. Check out some of the lobsters caught off of Maine's coast.

Where to Find The 10 Best Lobster Rolls in Maine Gallery Credit: Brittany Rose