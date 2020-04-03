Tyson Foods Gives Truck Drivers Massive $60 Million Bonus

According to WCSH 6, Tyson Foods has found a memorable way to thank the drivers that have been busting their butts to deliver food to stores during this trying time.

The company as pledged $60 million in “thank you” bonuses for 116,000 employees.

Applicable workers can apply for the $500 bonus in July. Whether or not the receive it will be based on attendance and how well they followed coronavirus guidelines.

In addition to their chicken products, Tyson Foods also produces Jimmy Dean, Sara Lee, and Ball Park hot dogs.