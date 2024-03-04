Caribou Man Arrested after Fleeing from Police and Crashing
A 43-year-old man from Caribou was arrested Friday night after fleeing from police and crashing a vehicle at the intersection of Dorsey Road and Main Street in Fort Fairfield.
Caribou Man Crashed Vehicle after Fleeing Police
The Fort Fairfield Police Department said Cory McBreairty was taken into custody and charged with Eluding an Officer, Driving to Endanger, Criminal Speed, Attaching False Plates, Operating After Suspension, Reckless Conduct, Failure to provide name and date of Birth and Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl. McBreairty also had two active arrest warrants for probation revocation.
Two Vehicles Parked in Potato Storage Facility
The incident started around 8:30 pm on Friday when police saw “two vehicles parked in a potato storage facility at the intersection of Gray and Dorsey Road,” said Fort Fairfield Chief of Police Matthew E. Cummings.
Vehicles Fled at a High Rate of Speed
When the officer approached, both vehicles fled the scene at a high rate of speed. One of the license plates did not match the vehicle.
Officer Tried to Pull Driver Over for Violation
Police attempted to stop the Chevrolet Trailblazer for the violation. Both vehicles did not stop and traveled north on Dorsey Road. “Due to the high rate of speed, the Officer slowed down and lost sight of the Trailblazer,” said Chief Cummings.
Trailblazer Hit a Snowbank and Rolled Over
The officer located the Trailblazer at the intersection of Dorsey Road and Main Street. The vehicle had left the roadway, hit a snowbank and rolled over. The other vehicle fled.
Officer Helped get Driver Out of Vehicle
The driver was trapped inside the Trailblazer. The officer helped get the driver out of the vehicle. The man refused to identify himself. As a precautionary measure, he was taken to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle by Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue.
Driver Identified
McBreairty was identified as the driver and was taken to jail. He is being held until his court appearance.
Law Enforcement on the Scene
Assisting the Fort Fairfield Police was the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police K-9, the Caribou Police Department, the U.S. Border Patrol and Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue.
