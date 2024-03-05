Presque Isle Nursing Home Closing in June 2024

The Presque Isle Nursing Home is preparing to shut its doors by the end of June.

Phil Cyr, whose family has owned and operated the Presque Isle Rehab and Nursing Center for 48 years, said the main reason they have to close is due to a shortage of nurse’s aide staff.

He also cited insufficient Maine Care reimbursements over the past 10 years as a factor in the decision.

The Presque Isle facility will make arrangements with family members to transfer the roughly 50 residents to either the Caribou nursing home or another facility.

Presque Isle Rehab and Nursing Center employs about 120 people.

