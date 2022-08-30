Two People Killed in Crash in Carmel, Maine

Two people were killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Route 69 in Carmel.

Police and paramedics responded to the crash around 9:20 p.m., according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say “a lone sedan was traveling southeast at what appears to be a very high rate of speed.” The driver lost control of the car, which went off the roadway and struck several trees.

The male driver and a male passenger were both found dead at the scene. Police said the names will not be released until proper notifications to family members can be made.

The crash remains under investigation today. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Carmel is just west of Hermon and Bangor.

