The Codiac Regional RCMP arrested two men in connection to an attempted break, enter and theft at a business on Kennedy Street on Sunday, February 6 in Dieppe, New Brunswick.

Police arrested 40-year-old Justin Vincent Wright from Moncton and a 23-year-old from Moncton at the scene. Police searched the two men and found them “in possession of several items and tools known to be used to facilitate breaking and entering.”

On February 6, Wright appeared in the Moncton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand. He was charged with “possessing break-in instruments.” He has a bail hearing scheduled for February 9. Wright was remanded into custody.

The 23-year-old man was released on conditions. He has a court appearance scheduled for April 21, 2022 in the Moncton Provincial Court. His name was released.

The Codiac regional RCMP said they are investigating if the two men have any connection to numerous break and enters into businesses in the Greater Moncton area. Multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing investigation, including members of the Codiac Crime Reduction Unit, Codiac Regional RCMP and the Codiac Criminal Intelligence Unit.

Contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information about this attempted break, enter and theft on February 6, 2022. The public is also asked to report any suspicious activity you may have witnessed relate to this incident. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

This news story will be updated when information is released.

