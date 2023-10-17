Body Found on Athletic Track at Maine High School

Police said a body was found Tuesday morning on the athletic track at the Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield.

Body Found on Track at Maine School

The Head of School, David Pearson, said a maintenance worker found the body. Investigators and school officials were on the scene.

Officials: No Threat to the Public

Officials at the school said there was no threat to the students and local community. The campus remained open, according to WABI News.

Police: Investigation Remains Open

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is released and made available to the media and the public.

