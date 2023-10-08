Two Dogs Died in a Truck Fire
Two dogs died in a truck fire Friday night near a restaurant in Rockland. The incident happened around 7:05 pm in the rear of Primo Restaurant on Maine Street.
The Rockland Police said the two dogs “were inside the truck and died as a result of the fire.”
“Heavy Fire” Coming front the Truck
“Heavy fire was showing from the vehicle” when officers arrived on the scene within two minutes after getting the call.
Police: Burn Pile Believed to have Ignited Vehicle’s Gas Tank
Police said the investigation showed that a person working on the property started burning a pile of leaves and brush. Police said when the burn pile was ashes, the worker left to do other work.
A restaurant patron parked over the area of the burn pile. Police said they believe the gas tank then ignited and the truck caught on fire. The two dogs were inside the truck and died from the fire, according to WGME News.
Maine Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating
The Rockland Police Department said “the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.” The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
