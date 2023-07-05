Two Deaths in Central Maine Ruled Murder-Suicide

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta confirmed the deaths of 75-year-old William Cohen and his wife 71-year-old Pamela Cohen on Sunday afternoon in Brooklin, Maine was a murder-suicide.

Murder-Suicide in Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said they found their bodies at their East Road home. Officials said the bodies were taken to Augusta for autopsies to determine the exact cause of death. The Medical Examiner also determined the manner of death and the identification of the two individuals.

Police Said There is No Danger to the Public

Major Crimes Unit North Detectives were called to assist in the investigation as well as Evidence Response Technicians. Also involved with the case were Troopers with the Maine State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

ALSO READ: Suspect at Large after Maine Juvenile Shot at 4th of July Celebration

Breaking News Alerts and Free App Download

This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts when breaking news happens.

Get our free mobile app

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.