Two Arrested for Custom Car Wash Burglary, Caribou, Maine

Caribou Police have arrested two people in connection with a recent burglary at the Custom Car Wash.

Police executed a search warrant Thursday morning at the residence of Justin Adams stemming from the burglary on February 18th.

Three coin boxes were stolen from the car wash with roughly $1500 in change inside. Damage was estimated at around $8000. Caribou police say they recovered evidence from the burglary.

Adams was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft by Unauthorized Taking and Aggravated Criminal Mischief. Bail was set at $1000 cash.

Officers also arrested 19-year-old Calandra Brown and charged her with Falsifying Physical Evidence and Receiving Stolen Property. She was released on bail.

Adams and Brown will be arraigned on April 9th at Caribou District Court. Caribou Police thanks everyone who assisted with tips and information in this case.