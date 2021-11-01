Turn Back The Hands of Time This Weekend Maine

Happy Monday and Happy November.

If you drag most Monday mornings and already are thinking about the weekend, this coming weekend Daylight Saving Time ends, and we “Fall Back” to Eastern Standard Time.

Clocks go back Saturday night/Sunday morning, meaning an extra hour this weekend. For some an extra hour of sleep, but it is your hour. Do whatever you want with it.

Is this the last time we adjust the clocks? Probably not, but there has been a growing movement across the country to do away with the clocks changing in the spring and fall.

Each year more people say, "Pick one or the other, and stick with it." Be consistent year-round. There are certainly pros and cons for both sides of the conversation. And for those who want to do away with day light saving time, or standard time, there are conversations about which one goes and which one stays for the whole year, every year.

Do you want it to get brighter earlier in the day, or stay brighter later in the evening?

Parts of America -- Arizona for example -- don’t observe Daylight Saving Time. It’s hot enough in the summer without adding another hour of sunlight to the evenings. Wasn’t that the original purpose of daylight saving time, so the farmers had more light later in the day in the summer so work longer. That of course pre-dated tractors. And tractors with headlights. Not to mention air conditioning.

Good luck with the microwave this coming weekend, most all the other clocks automatically correct themselves.

And remember Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett had it right. It's 5 o'clock somewhere. It is just darker.

