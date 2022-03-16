Do You Want Daylight Saving Time to be Permanent in Maine?

Will Daylight Saving Time Become Permanent?

It’s called the Sunshine Protection Act and it just passed the United States Senate in a unanimous vote Tuesday. What is it?

Sunshine Protection Act

It’s a bill to make daylight savings time permanent. No more “falling” back to standard time in the Fall and no more “springing” forward in the Spring. The time would be set.

The discussion now moves to the United States House of Representatives for a vote and approval. The Sunshine Protection Act would not go into effect until November 2023 if adapted.

Positives of Time Change

Supporters of the legislation from both sides of the aisle said that making daylight saving time permanent is in the public’s interest. They argued that some of the positive impacts are health issues, energy consumption and a better economy.

Problems with Switching Clocks

Some of the problems people have with switching back and forth is seasonal depression. Circadian rhythms can be affected for some people. This can lead to heart issues, an increase in workplace injuries, as well as car accidents, according to an article from Topper Shutt on the News Center Maine website.

Sunrise in the middle of November would be around 7:50 a.m. and in December, the sun would rise close to 8:20 in the morning, said Shutt.

What do Most Americans Say They Want?

What does that mean to people in Aroostook County, Maine and across the nation? Only 25% of Americans want to change the clocks twice a year. Standard time is preferred by 43% of those polled who want standard time to be permanent and 32% want daylight saving time to stay all year, as News Center Maine reports from an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

