Tropical Storm Isaias Knocks Out Power across Maine

Tens of thousands of people were left in the dark overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias swept across the region. High winds wreaked havoc in southern Maine, knocking down trees and power lines. Central Maine Power reports over 65,000 customers are still without electricity at this hour.

Versant Power crews have been busy as thousands of homes in northern Maine lost power overnight, many in the Presque Isle/Caribou area. That number is down to about 300 customers at this hour in the Bangor area.

NB Power is working to restore service to about 800 customers in northwestern New Brunswick. High wind gusts this morning could lead to additional outages.

