Tractor Trailer Driver Charged with OUI

The driver of a tractor trailer was arrested on June 15 and charged with Operating Under the Influence after reports of the vehicle driving erratically on I-95 near Sidney, Maine.

Maine State Police Received 911 Calls

The Maine State Police received two Emergency 911 calls from around 2:16 p.m. Wednesday. Reports were that the driver of the tractor trailer driver was “almost striking other vehicles” and not staying in its proper lane as it drove erratically northbound on I-95 in Sydney.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Vehicle Pulled Over and Searched

Troopers located the truck within minutes and stopped the truck. Police said the driver was from the state of Ohio. The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit responded to the scene as well. The vehicle was searched and found “hard alcohol in the cab of the truck.”

Driver Arrested

Police arrested the driver and said his “blood-alcohol concentration was four times the legal limit of .04% while operating a commercial vehicle.”

Transported to Jail

The driver’s name was not released. He was taken to the Kennebec County Jail. Officials removed the tractor trailer safely from Interstate 95.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and App Download

Look for updates of this Maine State Police news story when the information is released to the public and media. You can also follow their Facebook page where they post news and other articles. Download the app for free to get breaking news, weather, local content and more as it happens. You can also listen to the stations anytime on the app.

You're Breaking The Law In Maine If You Have Any Of These Animals As Pets Stick to the cats and dogs that you know because if you're keeping any of these animals (or animals like them) as pets in Maine, you're breaking the law and could face stiff penalties.