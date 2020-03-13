Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson provided fans with a health update after their coronavirus diagnosis.

The beloved Hollywood couple, who announced they tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, is currently in Australia where they are both in isolation. The actor posted a photo of him and his wife on Instagram Thursday night (March 12), thanking all the medical professionals who are taking care of them.

"Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," Hanks wrote. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time."

He continued, "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx?"

Hanks revealed he and Wilson tested positive for coronavirus after exhibiting symptoms like fatigue, body aches, chills and slight fevers, marking the first celebrities to make their diagnosis public.