Tom Hanks Is A Western Star In the ‘News of the World’ Trailer

Tom Hanks stars in his first ever Western movie, Paul Greengrass’ News of the World. Universal Pictures released a brand new trailer for the film, which features Hanks in his role of Captain Jefferson Kidd. Of course, we know Hanks better as war commander in Captain Phillips, a movie which was also directed by Greengrass. Now, Hanks and Greengrass team up again to tell the story of Paulette Jiles’ best-selling novel.

Check out the preview below:

The movie takes place five years after the end of the Civil War, as Hanks’ Jefferson Kidd travels across the plains bringing news to people who would otherwise not hear it. A non-fiction storyteller of sorts, he shares stories of presidents and queens, feuds and catastrophes. His humble lifestyle changes completely when he stumbles upon a mysterious young girl. The trailer teases breathtaking visuals and a noteworthy performance from Hanks. Equal parts sweeping epic and intimate drama, News of the World looks like it has Academy Award potential.

“News of the World is set in a bitterly divided, dangerous world and it is a journey of discovery for both Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) and the girl, Johanna (Helena Zengel),” Greengrass said in a statement. “Both characters are lost in different ways and are searching for belonging. That is what gives the journey tremendous emotional power. Kidd and Johanna have great adventures whilst overcoming great dangers, and ultimately, the film is about a journey towards redemption.”

News of the World is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on Christmas Day.