Fans of movies directed by Tom Hanks, one-hit wonders, and Ethan Embry, take note: The cast of That Thing You Do! is doing a virtual reunion on YouTube this week. They’re going to watch their beloved 1996 rock film together as a fundraiser for @MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

One of the film’s stars, Tom Everett Scott, announced the reunion on Twitter, which is said to include “the band and special guests.” The rest of the band, as pictured above, are Steve Zahn, Johnathon Schaech, and the aforementioned Mr. Embry. (My wife’s a huge fan. It’s a whole thing.) As for special guests, it stands to reason that Hanks himself, who became one of the first celebrities to go public with a coronavirus diagnosis, might show up. Other cast members include Liv Tyler and a very young, then-unknown Charlize Theron.

Here was Scott’s announcement on Twitter:

Although Hanks has already recovered from coronavirus, even hosting Saturday Night Live remotely from his home last weekend, the film has another, sadder connection to the disease. The impossibly catchy title song from the film was written by Adam Schlesinger, who died last month after contracting coronavirus. Schlesinger, an incredibly talented songwriter and founding member of Fountains of Wayne, was only 52 years old when he passed away. So this is a lovely way to honor his memory, raise some money, and enjoy one of our favorite ’90s movies all at once. Join the cast reunion and watch party at this link on April 17 at 7PM.